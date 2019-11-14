IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 1,533 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 18.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 319,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 433,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
KSU traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.15. 386,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.59.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
