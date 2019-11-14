IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 1,533 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 18.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 13.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 319,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 37,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 433,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.15. 386,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,487. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.59.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.