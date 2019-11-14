Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Iamgold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.04. Iamgold reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iamgold will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Iamgold.

IAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. GMP Securities downgraded Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Sunday, August 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

IAG traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.62. 4,718,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,415,130. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.67 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Iamgold by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 144,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Iamgold by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Iamgold by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,851,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 717,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Iamgold by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

