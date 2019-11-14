IAA (NYSE:IAA) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in IAA were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30. IAA has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $49.96.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IAA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of IAA in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.