HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.81 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.53%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

HUYA traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 39,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,090. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 232.00 and a beta of 1.95. HUYA has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.12.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUYA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.27.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

