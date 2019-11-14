Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.37, approximately 1,320,587 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 854,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

