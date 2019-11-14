HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock Price Down 10.3%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) traded down 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.70, 760,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 165% from the average session volume of 287,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.77% and a negative net margin of 79.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

