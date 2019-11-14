HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in HSBC by 57.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in HSBC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in HSBC by 7.8% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 46,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.71. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Barclays downgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

