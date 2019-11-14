Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.53

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.53 and traded as high as $23.87. Hooker Furniture shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 3,042 shares trading hands.

HOFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $287.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.15). Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $152.25 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 45.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 1.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

