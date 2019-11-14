Homrich & Berg Purchases 4,778 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPE. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 864,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 4,606.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF stock remained flat at $$57.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $58.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.64.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

