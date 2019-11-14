Homrich & Berg Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 311.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.41. 559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,617. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

