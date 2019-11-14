Homrich & Berg Invests $135,000 in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Homrich & Berg bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 137,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 826,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after buying an additional 120,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

