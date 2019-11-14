HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. HMN Financial has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $23.34.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HMN Financial by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 256,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the period. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

