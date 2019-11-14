HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) Short Interest Update

HMG/Courtland Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HMG opened at $13.70 on Thursday. HMG/Courtland Properties has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.42.

Get HMG/Courtland Properties alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised HMG/Courtland Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc and subsidiaries, is a Delaware corporation organized in 1972. The Company's business is the ownership and management of income-producing commercial properties and it will consider other investments if they offer growth or profit potential.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMG/Courtland Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.