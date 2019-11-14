Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of LON:HILS traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,345 ($17.57). 33,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,227. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,039 ($13.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,292.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,211.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

