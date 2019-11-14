Hi Mutual Society Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Hi Mutual Society has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $147,268.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $645.54 or 0.07421558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.