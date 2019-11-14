Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 7.3% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,987,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after buying an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after buying an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after buying an additional 275,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after buying an additional 125,867 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.92. 2,927,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,641,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $131.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total transaction of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.65 per share, with a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

