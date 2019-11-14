Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $6,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,260,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

