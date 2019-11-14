Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by equities researchers at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €93.02 ($108.16).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €95.00 ($110.47). 1,295,694 shares of the company traded hands. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €93.15 and a 200-day moving average price of €89.32.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

