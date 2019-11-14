Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski Sells 6,421 Shares

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Christine L. Koski sold 6,421 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $291,128.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HLIO traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $45.31. 1,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.64. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on Helios Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.