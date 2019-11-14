Head to Head Survey: Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of City shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 3 1 0 2.25 City 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.08%. City has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Fulton Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than City.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 22.88% 10.31% 1.12% City 29.76% 13.96% 1.77%

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Fulton Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and City’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $954.04 million 3.02 $208.39 million $1.18 14.69 City $224.46 million 5.81 $70.00 million $5.16 15.49

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than City. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 234 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; first-lien home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, and debit card services. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 86 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

