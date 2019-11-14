Head to Head Review: Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) & Wynn Resorts (NYSE:WYNN)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Wynn Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $3.93 billion 1.09 $672.00 million $4.69 10.06 Wynn Resorts $6.72 billion 1.90 $572.43 million $6.54 18.17

Wyndham Destinations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wynn Resorts. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wynn Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Wynn Resorts pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wynn Resorts pays out 61.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Destinations is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 11.22% -87.60% 6.77% Wynn Resorts 10.12% 25.33% 3.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wyndham Destinations and Wynn Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 3 5 0 2.63 Wynn Resorts 0 6 12 0 2.67

Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus target price of $58.08, suggesting a potential upside of 23.05%. Wynn Resorts has a consensus target price of $137.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than Wynn Resorts.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays. Its Wynn Macau segment had approximately Wynn Macau square feet of casino space that offers 317 table games and 810 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 11 food and beverage outlets; 59,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling along with gold prosperity tree and dragon of fortune attractions. The company's Las Vegas Operations segment had approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, which provide 243 table games and 1,811 slot machines, private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 33 food and beverage outlets; 160,000 square feet of retail space; 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 3 nightclubs and a beach club; recreation and leisure facilities, including swimming pools, private cabanas, 2 full service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; and Le Rêve-The Dream, a water-based theatrical production and a theater presenting entertainment productions and various headliner entertainment acts. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.