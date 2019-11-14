Head to Head Contrast: Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Armada Hoffler Properties (OTCMKTS:AHH)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Armada Hoffler Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 6.17 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Armada Hoffler Properties $193.32 million 5.06 $17.20 million $1.03 17.13

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Armada Hoffler Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 31.54% 4.21% 1.91% Armada Hoffler Properties 12.78% 5.46% 1.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Armada Hoffler Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Armada Hoffler Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Advanced Oxygen Technologies does not pay a dividend. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

