Head to Head Comparison: CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & National Bank (OTCMKTS:NBHC)

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

National Bank has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.0% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of CBB BANCORP INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 24.51% 10.78% 1.34% CBB BANCORP INC/SH 19.42% N/A N/A

Dividends

National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. CBB BANCORP INC/SH does not pay a dividend. National Bank pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Bank and CBB BANCORP INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Bank and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $292.17 million 3.71 $61.45 million $2.16 16.11 CBB BANCORP INC/SH $69.68 million 1.59 $16.66 million N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than CBB BANCORP INC/SH.

Summary

National Bank beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

