Head to Head Analysis: Banco Bradesco (BAK) and Its Peers

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BAK) is one of 29 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Banco Bradesco to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Banco Bradesco pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 37.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco Competitors 265 793 1001 52 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Banco Bradesco’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 3.18% 27.43% 3.00% Banco Bradesco Competitors -31.68% -20.91% -6.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $18.79 billion $773.65 million 7.03 Banco Bradesco Competitors $4.12 billion $332.47 million 2.95

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Banco Bradesco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco’s rivals have a beta of -0.35, indicating that their average share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats its rivals on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, United States and Europe, Mexico, Vinyls. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers. The Polyolefins segment produces and sells polyethylene and polypropylene. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells polypropylene in the United States and Europe. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density polyethylene, and low-density polyethylene in Mexico. The Vinyls segment produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The company also manufactures, trades in, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fuels; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

