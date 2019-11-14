Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

Shares of NYSE OSW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Haymaker Acquisition has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $16.91.

Several analysts have commented on OSW shares. Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

