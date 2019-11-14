Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $94.00 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.84 and a 1 year high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. UBS Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

