Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 227908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

