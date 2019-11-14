Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $389,000 in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,913,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,687,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,912,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after buying an additional 66,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $126.55. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.30 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

