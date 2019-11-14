Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $227,000 in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,342 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSII. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $318,049.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,188.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $42.55. 7,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,163. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,210.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.35.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

