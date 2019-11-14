Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,512. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.