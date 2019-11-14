Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 4,818,000 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

