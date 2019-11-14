Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.60.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $118.30. The company had a trading volume of 189,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,046. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.89 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.