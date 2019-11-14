HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Trading Down 1.9%

HANG SENG BK LT/S (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)’s share price dropped 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.64, approximately 9,351 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 13,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

HSNGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup raised HANG SENG BK LT/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

