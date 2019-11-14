Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) versus Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Financial Contrast

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

65.1% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Habit Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Habit Restaurants and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Habit Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kura Sushi USA 0 0 4 0 3.00

Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given Habit Restaurants’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Habit Restaurants is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Habit Restaurants 0.79% 2.29% 0.83% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Habit Restaurants and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Habit Restaurants $402.15 million 0.73 $2.78 million $0.17 65.88 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 3.07 $1.46 million N/A N/A

Habit Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Habit Restaurants beats Kura Sushi USA on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc., a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts. As of February 28, 2019, the company had 250 restaurants in California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland, and Pennsylvania, as well as 4 international locations. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.