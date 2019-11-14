Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,501,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,515. Walmart has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $338.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

