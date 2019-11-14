Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s current price.
WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.
NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,501,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,515. Walmart has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market cap of $338.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,295 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
