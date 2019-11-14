Guggenheim Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $125.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. ValuEngine cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.68.

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $1,629,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

