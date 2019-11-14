Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GFED traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.02. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.42% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

GFED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.