Group 1 Automotive’s (GPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $128.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $107.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NYSE GPI traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.72. 38,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $880,266.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $882,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,258 shares of company stock worth $7,750,084. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter worth about $403,000. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 175,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 17,350 shares during the period.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

