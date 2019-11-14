Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet updated its FY19 guidance to $0.73-$0.74 EPS.

GO opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 target price on Grocery Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Vice Chairman S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $11,452,000.00. Also, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 26,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $866,098.40. Insiders sold a total of 12,119,742 shares of company stock worth $396,557,958 in the last ninety days.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

