Grisanti Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grisanti Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Grisanti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 6,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 40,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.49.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $264.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,025,723.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,158 shares of company stock valued at $97,019,630 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

