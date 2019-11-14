Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.49. 397,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,271. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.16. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

