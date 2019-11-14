Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,334 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.38.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.65. 15,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,690. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

