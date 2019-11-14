Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $9.41 Million Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,298 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 161,857 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the third quarter worth $61,391,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $217,505.55. Insiders sold 73,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,944 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 45,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

