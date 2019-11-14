Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 5,386 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Choice Hotels International worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,389. Choice Hotels International Inc has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total transaction of $1,023,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $1,292,778.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,052.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,878 shares of company stock worth $2,823,872. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

