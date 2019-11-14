GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee Sells 2,453 Shares

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $10,940.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 3rd, Brian Mcgee sold 5,451 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $20,877.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 118,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,787. GoPro Inc has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $690.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
GoPro Company Profile
GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.
