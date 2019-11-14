GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee Sells 2,453 Shares

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) CFO Brian Mcgee sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $10,940.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Mcgee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Brian Mcgee sold 5,451 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $20,877.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.69. 118,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,787. GoPro Inc has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $690.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in GoPro by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

