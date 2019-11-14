Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $147.17

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.17 and traded as low as $146.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $151.00, with a volume of 1,409 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 million and a P/E ratio of 19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 147.34.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Good Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.