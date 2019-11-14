Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 330 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 328 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 315 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 300.77.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

