Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,201 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $120.83. 381,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $121.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.