Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $249,430.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,713.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.80. 620,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,344. The company has a market cap of $253.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

