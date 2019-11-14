Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Invests $771,000 in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 49,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

